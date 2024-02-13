Business Agricultural products benefit from deep processing The first month of 2024 has seen coffee exports showing a robust performance, surging to a trade value of 621 million USD, marking a 99.6 % increase compared to the same period in 2023, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Minister emphasises need to improve resilience of national economy Improving the resilience and self-reliance of the national economy, laying a groundwork to build an independent and self-reliant economy integrated extensively and effectively into the world, holds particular significance for Vietnam in the new context, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has said.

Business Vietjet inaugurates HCM City - Chengdu route Vietjet inaugurated a new route connecting Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam and Chengdu of China on February 10 – the first day of the Lunar New Year, opening up opportunities for easy travel, promoting trade and tourism between the two countries.

Business Vietnam’s coffee export value doubles in January Vietnam shipped 230,000 tonnes of coffee abroad in January, earning 623 million USD, up 61.6% in volume and 100.3% in value year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.