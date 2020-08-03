Business Plenty of room for development of leisure properties in Van Don: Experts Located in Bai Tu Long Bay and adjacent to world heritage site Ha Long Bay in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, the Van Don Economic Zone possesses significant advantages to develop the local and national leisure real estate sector.

Business Over 2.5 billion USD in G-bonds sold in July Through 21 Government bond auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in July, the State Treasury raised more than 58.67 trillion VND (over 2.5 billion USD), up 80 percent against June.

Business Infographic EVFTA implementation roadmap of Vietnam and European Union The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is considered a comprehensive and high-quality trade pact, which is in line with regulations set by the World Trade Organisation (WTO). The deal is expected to boost Vietnam's exports when it comes into force.

Business Maximum 130,700 USD fine for listing violations: Draft decree Public companies may receive a penalty of 2-3 billion VND (87,120-130,700 USD) for falsifying share listing and trading documents under a proposal from the Ministry of Finance.