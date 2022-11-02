Business Aquatic exports post 34-percent-growth in 10 months Vietnam raked in 9.5 billion USD from exporting aquatic products in the first 10 months of 2022, up 34% year-on-year, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) reported.

Business Sugar industry targets to restore cane output The domestic sugarcane and sugar industry expects to continue output growth with the 2022-23 crop thanks to the positive production performance and the tariff policy's efficiency for importing sugar.

Business Hanoi seeks stronger partnership with US Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen led a delegation to the US to strengthen investment, trade and tourism promotion activities and seek more US business partners.

Business Seminar spotlights cooperation in research result, IP commercialisation A seminar took place in Hanoi on November 1 to discuss international experience and give recommendations to Vietnam to promote cooperation among research institutes, universities, and enterprises in the commercialisation of research results and intellectual property (IP).