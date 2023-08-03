At the press briefing (Photo: diendandoanhnghiep.vn)

HCM City(VNA) – The Vietnam Association of Business Culture Development and the organising committee for the campaign on business culture development in Vietnam (known as Committee 248) on August 2 organised a press briefing about the 3rd National Culture and Business Forum and the programme certifying enterprises that meet Vietnamese business culture standards.

Head of Committee 248 Ho Anh Tuan said that the annual forum and certification aim to implement the guidelines and policies of the Party and State on building Vietnamese culture and people to meet the requirements of the national sustainable development.

They also help affirm the role and importance of culture in creating a sustainable business environment. The forum will serve as an opportunity for Party and State leaders to meet and discuss with the community of experts and businesspeople.

Meanwhile, the certification for enterprises that meet Vietnamese business culture standards aims to honour the firms based on criteria developed by ministries, agencies, and experts.

Enterprises are called on to submit their applications by the end of September 30, 2023.



The annual National Culture and Business Forum, slated to open on November 18 in Ho Chi Minh City, will have activities including a seminar entitled "Business Culture - Flow of Development and Integration" about Vietnam’s trade culture values in history, a ceremony to honor and award the certificate of "Enterprises meeting the standards of Vietnamese business culture" in 2023./.