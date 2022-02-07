A worker operating a machine at a plant of Dai Dung Metallic Manufacture Construction & Trade Corporation in An Ha Industrial Zone, Binh Chanh district, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

- Every year after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, many businesses face a serious shortage of workers. Last year, due to the impact of social distancing orders, enterprises struggled with a shortage of labour. Therefore, the need to prepare the workforce for the post-Tet period is even more urgent.To prepare to return to production after the week-long holiday, representatives of many businesses said that they had focused on attracting and recruiting workers a month in advance.Companies had participated in many different recruitment channels such as job sessions, forums and social networks. They even encouraged workers to introduce acquaintances but so far companies have not yet recruited enough people.Nguyen Thi Thuy Van, Chairwoman of the Union of Long Rich Co., said that the company had lost about 500 workers during the pandemic, so it is necessary to retain current employees to return to work after Tet."Every year, there is a small number of workers who go home for Tet holiday and do not return to work, and the company can still manage to recruit new workers. But this year the situation is very unpredictable,” Van told VNeconomy. “Many workers who returned to their hometown due to the spread of COVID-19 have not come back yet.”Nguyen Dang Hien, general director of Bidrico Company, also said that ensuring the workforce after Tet was now a challenge for many businesses.Every year workers don’t return to work at the same time, but this year it is expected that more workers will stay at home longer than previous years because their family members test positive with coronavirus or are afraid of getting the virus if using public transport.According to Hien, to retain employees, the company continues to ensure salaries, bonuses and seniority allowances for employees. It also allows workers to receive an advance payment of 5 - 10 million VND (220 - 441 USD) to prepare for Tet."If enterprises take good care of workers and have adequate remuneration, workers will stay with the enterprises, and return to work soon,” said Hien.Regularly the southern factories under theercent of workers, equivalent to 6,000 people after the Tet holiday. Therefore, they have created many plans to retain workers.