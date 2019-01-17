Big C Thang Long supermarket chain recruits some positions for Tet holiday such as gift basket wrapping, warehouse staff and cashier staff (Photo: timvieclam.net.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - As the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday is approaching, many companies have high demand for short-term employers, with some wiling to pay them up to 1 million VND (43 USD) per day.



Cashiers, warehouse staff, gift wrappers, supermarket workers, security guards and caterers are some of the most in demand jobs.



Vinmart convenience stores system is employing some 1,000 salesmen in Hanoi to serve for Tet occasion. From November 2018, Big C Thang Long supermarket chain also announced the recruitment for the Tet holiday in positions such as gift basket wrapping, warehouse staff and cashier staff.



Some jobs such as domestic helpers and security guards are offered very good pay to work ahead of Tet.



According to the Quoc Thang Security Service Company Limited, this firm is recruiting short-term employees and offering a rate of 200,000-700,000 VND per day, and the rate for Lunar New Year is 600,000-1.2 million VND per day. The company started to recruit three months before Tet but the supply still cannot meet demand.



In terms of domestic workers, the salary fluctuates from 500,000-1 million VND per day. According to some service companies which supply domestic helpers, since the beginning of January, many households begin depositing money to recruit domestic workers for Tet.



Vu Thi Thanh Lieu, Vice Director of the Hanoi Centre for Employment Service, said from the beginning of November, the centre has received many orders for seasonal workers from enterprises, most of them commercial services firms.



Currently, the supply of seasonal workers is plentiful because workers want to take advantage of this occasion to find work and earn more money, Lieu added.-VNA