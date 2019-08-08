VFA Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Nam speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Mexico City (VNA) – A delegation of the Vietnam Food Association (VFA) made a working visit to Mexico from August 3-7 to look for chances to export rice and other farm produce to American country.



While in Mexico, the 12-member delegation visited wholesale farm produce market of the capital city and had working sessions with representatives of rice and farm produce importing companies Lozano Magana and Semillas y Granos, as well as supermarket chain City Market.



At a conference on the business chances between the two countries held with the participation of representatives of the host country’s ministries of economy and foreign affairs as well as local enterprises, the two sides spoke highly of the potential for accelerating the trade of rice and other farm produce.



An official of the host side highlighted the great chance for the trade of food between the two countries within the framework of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and stressed the role of the Vietnam-Mexico joint committee on economic cooperation, trade and investment in pushing up the bilateral cooperation.



He also announced that a business delegation of Mexico will visit Vietnam to explore the market in October and seek partners.



For his part, VFA Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Nam affirmed that Mexico is a potential market for Vietnam’s food-exporting firms, adding that key exports include rice, pepper and cashew nut.



Also at the conferences, enterprises of the two sides had business-to-business contacts on food and other farm produce they need or want to export such as rice, fruits, beef and pork.-VNA