Business RoK aids aquaculture productivity enhancement in Vietnam The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries (MOF) of the Republic of Korea (RoK) is implementing the first-year technical cooperation project for aquaculture productivity enhancement in Vietnam’s northern provinces.

Business RoK businesses seek investment opportunities in An Giang Businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) visited the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on February 21 to seek partnership opportunities with local firms.

Business Petrol prices continue to rise by nearly 1,000 VND per litre Retail petrol prices continued to rise by nearly 1,000 VND per litre from 3pm on February 21 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.