Enterprises to get gov’t assistance for tech innovation
The Government is looking for ways to support local enterprises access new technologies and speed up technological innovation.
Delegates discuss ways to support enterprises in technological innovation at the meeting held in HCM City. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - The Government is looking for ways to support local enterprises access new technologies and speed up technological innovation.
“Supporting businesses in seeking new technologies and fostering technological innovation is a critical task not just for the science and technology sector but also state administrative agencies and other sectors,” said Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat at a recent meeting.
The meeting to discuss the issue was organised by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Vietnam National University in Ho Chi Minh City and the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs.
“The work needs cooperation from ministries, agencies, local authorities, businesses, research institutions and universities,” he added.
Those attending the meeting introduced policies and solutions to help enterprises establish cooperative links with local and international scientists and organisations in boosting technological innovation.
They also listed examples of successful cooperation models in technology transfer.
Tran Tuu, chairman of the management board and general director of the Savi Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company (Savipharm), said his company has been looking for new technologies to produce drugs to treat cancer.
The company has asked local institutes and universities to research and transfer technologies for monoclonal antibody production and waste treatment.
It wants to expand cooperation with local scientists, institutes and universities in researching and developing new drugs and provide training support for researchers, he said.
“It’s a necessary investment for a company to meet its needs of technology transfers and innovation to promote business development,” he added.
Several scientists, universities and research institutes attending the meeting introduced new inventions and technologies to businesses.
They also asked state administrative agencies to promote investment in hi-tech laboratories at major universities and research institutes, as well as become a bridge to connect them with the businesses community.
They said the Government should issue financial policies and mechanisms to support businesses in technological innovation.
A database on scientific and technological advances in the country and abroad should be created to help businesses adopt new technologies effectively, they added.
Dat said the ministry is making adjustments to national science and technology tasks and programmes for the next five to 10 years based on businesses’ need for technological innovation.
He said the ministry would also strengthen support for businesses via the National Technology Innovation Fund and the National Foundation for Science and Technology Development./.