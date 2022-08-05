Business Vietnam’s exports to Australia face slow quarantine Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the delay in customs clearance of Vietnamese goods exported to Australia, especially at the quarantine stage, has become serious, mainly in the two states of New South Wales and Victoria.

Business Sunwah Group Chairman optimistic about Vietnam’s future Dr Jonathan Choi, Chairman of the Hong Kong-based Sunwah Group, has expressed his optimism about Vietnam’s future, saying the country has recovered “very quickly” after the COVID-19 pandemic was controlled and is one of the best performers in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in this regard.

Travel Vietnam’s tourism sees positive signs from int’l tourist markets The search volume for Vietnamese tourism has been surging while the number of international arrivals has been also on the rise, signaling the tourism sector’s recovery, Lao dong (Labour) newspaper reported.

Business Hanoi support industrial park lures Japanese investment Japan’s Onaga Company has recently received an investment certificate for an aeronautical and automotive component manufacturing plant located in the Hanoi Southern Support Industrial Park (HANSSIP). The plant is expected to be put into operation next year.