Politics Infographic Vietnam - Romania traditional friendship Vietnam and Romania enjoy traditional friendship and cooperation with a rich history spanning 74 years (1950-2024). Bilateral relations are developing in all fields, including politics, diplomacy, economics, security and defence, culture, and education and training.

Politics PM meets Vietnamese community in Hungary Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with staff members of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives from the Vietnamese community in Hungary in Budapest on January 19, as part of his official visit to the European country.

Politics Party official pays working trip to Italy, Vatican Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung led a delegation to Italy and the Vatican for a working trip from January 16-19.

Politics Industry and trade ministry's Party Committee Standing Board disciplined The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission decided to give a warning to the Standing Board of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure as a disciplinary measure, during its meeting in Hanoi on January 10-11 and 19.