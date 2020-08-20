Society Foreign Ministry spokesperson: Vietnamese in Uzbekistan to be flown home Vietnamese authorities and the Embassy of Vietnam in Russia that is also in charge of Uzbekistan are working closely with host authorities to bring Vietnamese citizens in Uzbekistan home at the earliest possible time.

Society “Rice ATM” using AI helps the poor in Da Nang A “Rice ATM” using artificial intelligence (AI) technology was set up in Da Nang on August 18 to help those facing difficulties due to social distancing measures amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the central city.

Society Government Office should be pioneer in emulation campaigns: PM Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered the Government Office to be a pioneer in national emulation campaigns while addressing a ceremony on August 20 to mark the 75th anniversary of its traditional day (August 28) and patriotic emulation congress for 2015-2020.

Society Da Nang volunteers make hands-free sanitiser dispensers A group of volunteers in the central city of Da Nang have raised funds to make more than 200 automatic, hands-free hand sanitiser dispensers which were given to disease prevention and control teams across the city.