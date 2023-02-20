Ilustrative image. (Photo: laodong.vn)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Normal entry-exit activities via Bac Luan I bridge border gate in the northern province of Quang Ninh will be resumed on February 21.

The administration of Dongxing city in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China on February 20 sent a letter to the People’s Committee of Mong Cai city in Quang Ninh province to inform the resumption of normal entry-exit activities.

In line with COVID-19 prevention and control measures, people going through the border gate must have valid entry and exit documents and fill in health confirmation cards. People who enter China must present proof of a negative PCR-RT COVID-19 test result within 48 hours.

In the letter, the administration of Dongxing city affirmed that customs clearance of goods through border gates of Mong Cai and Dongxing has basically resumed since January 8, contributing to boosting socio-economic development of both sides.

The People’s Committee of Mong Cai city has assigned relevant agencies working at border gates to arrange forces, vehicles and equipment, ensuring security and order while creating the most favourable condition for citizens of the two countries when completing entry-exit procedures./.