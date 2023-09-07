Environment Ha Long Bay works hard to ease landslide risk on limestone islands Authorities at the UNESCO-recognised heritage Ha Long Bay have been conducting solutions to preserve the natural wonder of thousands limestone islands and islets, forming the spectacular seascape of the property.

Environment Vietnam responds to World Clean-up Day The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, in collaboration with the Vietnam Farmers' Union Central Committee and Bac Ninh provincial People’s Committee, held a ceremony in Thuan Thuan town, on September 16 in response to the 2023 “Clean up the world” Campaign.

Society Ninh Thuan attempting to preserve biodiversity Ninh Thuan province is among localities in Vietnam boasting great biodiversity. To preserve this treasure, the province has introduced a host of policies on managing, protecting, and reviving forest and sea ecologies and on preserving local flora and fauna in line with ecotourism development.

Environment Women play crucial role in plastic waste reduction According to national statistics, an average of about 1.8 million tonnes of plastic waste is generated annually in Vietnam, of which 90% is buried, filled or incinerated, and only 10% recycled. Meanwhile, 90% of scrap collectors and scavengers are women, a job that exposes them to a toxic environment that negatively affects their health.