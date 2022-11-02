Environment Efforts needed to encourage travellers to use e-vehicles A legal framework, support policies and a concerted infrastructure system are needed to encourage people to switch to using electric vehicles, according to Director of VinFast’s charging station development centre Vu Thang.

Environment Forum mulls over private sector’s engagement in climate actions The “Corporate Leaders’ Forum on Climate Change and Circular Economy” was co-organised in Ho Chi Minh City on October 27 by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE), the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the Japan Internation Cooperation Agency in coordination.

Environment Ministry implements project to develop cities in response to climate change The Ministry of Construction is conducting a project on developing Vietnam’s cities in response to climate change for 2021-2030 toward a goal of sustainable development and risk mitigation.

Environment Vietnam acknowledges GGGI's support in green, sustainable development Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc has delivered a speech recognising the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI)’s positive contributions to Vietnam’s development, especially in promoting green and sustainable growth.