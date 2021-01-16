Environment Air pollution engulfs Hanoi city Visible dense haze engulfed Hanoi throughout January 14 with the air quality index (AQI) monitored at most sensor station reaching unhealthy levels from 151 to 193 from early in the morning.

Society Heartwarming ad to reduce rhino horn consumption takes flight in Vietnam Animal protection organisation Humane Society International has launched an emotional commercial for air travellers of Vietnam Airlines in the hope of reducing demand for rhino horn in Vietnam which will help to ultimately end the poaching of rhinos in Africa.

Environment ADB-funded project helps set up biodiversity corridors in central region A biodiversity conservation corridor project funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has made positive changes to forest protection in the central provinces of Quang Nam, Quang Tri, and Thua Thien-Hue.

Environment Legal proceedings commenced against endangered animal protection violators Police in the southern province of Dong Nai on January 13 decided to commence legal proceedings against a man for violating regulations on protection of endangered, precious and rare animals.