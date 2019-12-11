Business More work needed to popularise Vietnamese goods While Vietnamese goods have become more popular in the domestic market, there's still a long way to go before local products rule the roost.

Business ADB raises growth forecasts for Vietnam in 2019 and 2020 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has revised up its growth forecasts for Vietnam from 6.8 percent to 6.9 percent for 2019 and from 6.7 percent to 6.8 percent for 2020 while trimming its predictions in developing Asia as growth in China and India is weighed down by both external and domestic factors.

Business Rubber exports top 2 billion USD in 11 months Vietnam earned 2.02 billion USD from exporting 1.5 million tonnes of rubber between January and November, rising 7.6 percent in value and 8.1 percent in volume year on year.

Business Ca Mau should develop more hi-tech business models: PM Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has suggested that the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau focus on developing hi-tech business models, especially in tourism.