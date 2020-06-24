Business Vinatex predicts 50 percent drop in profit before tax this year The Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex), stock code VGT, predicts its consolidated profit before tax this year to fall by half to 382 billion VND (16.5 million USD) year on year due to the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Hanoi gets investment offers he capital city of Hanoi as of June 23 received 36 proposals for memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for investment cooperation, which were estimated to be worth more than 26 billion USD in total.

Business Cashew nut exports grow in first five months Cashew nut exports experienced a decline in May but still increased during the first five months of 2020, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Reference exchange rate down 13 VND on June 24 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,228 VND per USD on June 24, down 13 VND from the previous day.