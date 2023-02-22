Erosion has occurred about 30 metres along the coast in Vinh Trach Dong commune in the southern city of Bac Lieu. (Photo: VNA) Erosion has occurred about 30 metres along the coast in Vinh Trach Dong commune in the southern city of Bac Lieu. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Lieu (VNA) – Erosion has occurred about 30 metres along the coast in Vinh Trach Dong commune in the southern city of Bac Lieu, threatening the safety of the dyke along the coast, according to the Bac Lieu provincial Committee for Flood and Storm Control, Search and Rescue.

Ngo Nguyen Phong, vice director of the provincial Agriculture and Rural Development Department, and other provincial officials on February 21 inspected the affected area, assessing that the erosion will be worse in the next few days, threatening the safety of the sea dyke system and affecting aquacultural production in the localities.

Warning signs were placed in the area while staff and residents are consolidating the dyke.

According to the province’s agriculture department, serious erosion and landslides occur across the province. The province estimates that by 2030, it needs over 19.2 trillion VND (808.6 million USD) for a project tackling landslides and erosion along rivers and coasts in the province./.