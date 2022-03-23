Illustrative image. (Photo: kinhtemoitruong.vn)

Bangkok (VNA) – Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana has affirmed that the commission always attaches importance to the partnership with Vietnam and commits to actively support the country in realising its sustainable development goals.



Alisjahbana, who is also Undersecretary-general of the United Nations, made the statement at a working session with the Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand and Permanent Representative of Vietnam at ESCAP Phan Chi Thanh on March 22.



The two sides discussed the theme of the 78th session of the commission scheduled to be held in May and cooperation between Vietnam and the commission. The annual session will be an opportunity for member countries to discuss socio-economic issues and regional cooperation in areas of mutual interest, with the participation of senior leaders of many countries, the UN and international organisations.





Vietnamese Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh (left) meets Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific ( ESCAP ) Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana on March 22. (Photo: VNA)

Themed “A common agenda to advance sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific”, the session will mark the 75th anniversary of its establishment, aiming to promote multilateralism, cooperation and linkage in dealing with challenges in the region to accelerate the implementation of sustainable development goals which focuses on strengthening the health system, ensuring connectivity and sustainable supply chains, and realising climate actions – the areas that ESCAP considers the core to the region.



Alisjahbana emphasised the importance of maintaining and promoting cooperation and connectivity, especially in the context of world conflicts and divisions, and countries in the region facing many difficulties in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and post-pandemic recovery.



The ESCAP Executive Secretary highly appreciated Vietnam's role and contribution in promoting cooperation, maintaining peace, stability and development in the region and internationally. She expressed her impression on the country's efforts and determination in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, especially the strong commitments on climate at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties(COP26).



The ESCAP official hoped that Vietnam would actively participate in the 78th session, share best experience, and contribute to pushing up cooperation and development in the Asia-Pacific region. She also affirmed that the commission will work closely with the Vietnamese Embassy in preparation for the 78th session of ESCAP.



The Vietnamese Ambassador said that Vietnam has always been a reliable and responsible partner of ESCAP and will actively join the session as well as other activities of the commission and the Asia-Pacific region. He also expressed his appreciation for ESCAP's support to Vietnam over the past time, especially programmes and projects on technical assistance and capacity building for officials at Government agencies and the National Assembly.





Doctors is caring for a COVID-19 patient. (Photo: VNA)

Like many other developing countries, Vietnam is facing many challenges, particularly in fulfilling its commitment to reduce net emissions to zero by 2050 and achieve sustainable development goals in 2030, the ambassador said, adding that he expected the ESCAP will continue to support and mobilise international partners to support Vietnam in terms of resources, technology and experience.



Thanh said he wished that ESCAP will make an assessment on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and Ukraine crisis on the implementation of the sustainable development goals of countries in the Asia-Pacific region./.