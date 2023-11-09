Business Vietnamese ride-hailing company launches service in Laos From November 9, residents in Vientiane capital city and foreign tourists to Laos can easily book a taxi of Green & Smart Mobility (GSM), a company of VinFast - the electric vehicle (EV) maker of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, through the Xanh SM Laos application on the App Store and Play Store, or also rent a car directly on the road.

Business Vietnam joins 39th Havana International Fair Vietnam on November 8 opened its 400-sq.m national pavilion at the 39th Havana International Fair (FIHAV), the largest annual event of its kind in Cuba and the Caribbean region.

Business Korean Woori Bank makes expansion to Can Tho city The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Woori Bank inaugurated its new branch in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 8, increasing the number of its offices in Vietnam to 21 after 26 years of operation in the country.

Business US dairy ingredients: Sparking nutritious product innovation Growing consumer interest in health and wellness brings creative opportunities to formulate products that align with these priorities into the spotlight.