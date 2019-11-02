Politics Legislators discuss socio-economic development for ethnic minorities The National Assembly debated an overall plan on socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited, mountainous and extremely disadvantaged areas, during a plenary sitting in Hanoi on November 1, the 10th day of sitting of the ongoing eighth session.

Politics Party official receives Cambodian guest Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong hosted a reception for a Cambodian high-ranking delegation led by Permanent member of the Standing Board of the Cambodian People’s Party Central Committee Tep Ngorn in Hanoi on November 1.

Politics Politburo mulls over anti-corruption documents Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a meeting of the Politburo in Hanoi on November 1 to look into some projects regarding anti-corruption.

Politics Cuba highly values Vietnam’s support against blockade, embargo Within the framework of the 74th General Assembly of the United Nations, Cuba plans to present a draft resolution asking the US to lift its economic blockade against Cuba. On this occasion, the Vietnam News Agency interviewed Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera on the impact of the US policy of unilateral embargo, as well as on Vietnam’s support to the Cuban people.