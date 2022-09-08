Establishment of Vietnamese language faculty in Cambodia helps boost bilateral ties: official
Deputy spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Doan Khac Viet (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A Vietnamese language faculty will be opened at the Royal University of Phnom Penh, deputy spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Doan Khac Viet said on September 8.
Viet said at the ministry’s regular press briefing that Vietnam and Cambodia are close neighbours whose peoples and governments want to promote extensive cooperation in all fields, including education and training.
“We believe that this meaningful event will promote cooperation in education, trade and investment, enhance understanding and exchanges between the two peoples, and make positive contributions to comprehensive relations, traditional and long-term friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia,” said the deputy spokesman.
On August 23, speaking at a graduation ceremony for students at the Asia Euro University in Phnom Penh, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said the establishment of the Vietnamese faculty will be beneficial to the Cambodian people and help strengthen relations between the two countries.
He added that the new establishment will encourage Cambodians to turn their attention to Vietnam, benefit those living in areas bordering Vietnam, and boost trade and job creation. It will also allow Cambodian students to learn the language before pursuing their education in the neighbouring country./.