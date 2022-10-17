Business Bac Ninh moves towards hi-tech agriculture The northern province of Bac Ninh has set a target of raising the proportion of hi-tech agriculture in the province’s total agricultural output value to 35 – 40% by 2025, with the awareness that hi-tech agriculture is the inevitable direction of agricultural development.

Business Vietnamese pomelo gets green light to enter US market After over five years of negotiations, the US Department of Agriculture has officially licensed the import of fresh pomelo from Vietnam, an official has said.

Business 30 foreign suppliers declare, pay tax via portal As many as 30 big foreign suppliers, including Microsoft, Facebook, Netflix; Samsung; TikTok; and eBay made tax declaration via the portal http://Etaxvn.gdt.gov.vn and paid 22.2 million USD worth of tax, according to a report recently submitted by the Ministry of Finance to the National Assembly.