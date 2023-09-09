Videos Int’l travel expo HCM City expected to drive tourism growth The 17th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City 2023 is underway in the southern metropolis, attracting over 400 domestic and international companies.

Business State budget collection down 8.8% in eight months The total State budget collection in the first eight months of this year was estimated at over 1,124 trillion VND (46.83 billion USD), or 69.45% of the estimate, down 8.8% year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

Business Vietnamese products shine at Maison & Objet - Paris 2023 Products from nearly 30 Vietnamese exhibitors are drawing visitors at the Maison & Objet - Paris 2023, a reputable international fair about lifestyle, interior design, home decoration underway in Paris from September 7-11.

Business German-invested hi-tech film factory inaugurated in Binh Dinh Kurz Vietnam Co. Ltd. on September 8 inaugurated a hi-tech coating and thin film factory at Becamex Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) in the south central province of Binh Dinh.