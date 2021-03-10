Society Lazada honours outstanding women sellers Pham Thi Xuan Hong, owner of PinkShopGiayDep, was among six women from Southeast Asia to be honoured at the inaugural Lazada Forward Women Awards that recognise women trailblazers across the region in the e-commerce space who showcase resilience and innovation as entrepreneurs.

Society Lists of 20 outstanding, promising young Vietnamese announced The 10 outstanding young Vietnamese and the 10 promising ones in 2020 have been chosen and announced by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and the award council.

Society Vietnamese Embassy steps up cooperation with Swiss university Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Le Linh Lan on March 8 had a working session with the Board of Directors of the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland (FHNW), discussing measures to promote research exchange activities and cooperation in business training, and popularise Vietnam’s business and investment climate.