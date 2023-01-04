Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs held a teleconference on January 4 to review its 2022 activities and launch tasks set for 2023.



Speaking at the event, Minister and Chairman of the committee Hau A Lenh said 2022 was the first year to launch the National Target Programme on socio-economic development for ethnic minority and mountainous regions for the 2021-2023 period, with the first stage from 2021-2025.



During the year, the committee, together with 15 ministries and agencies, embarked on projects and sub-projects of the programme, completed 32 out of 33 guidelines, 60 documents and processes which laid legal foundation for localities to effectively implement the programme.



Ethnic minority and mountainous regions saw progress in socio-economic development, with ethnic affairs receiving support from the Party Committees, People’s Councils and People’s Committees of cities and provinces. Timely support was given to ethnic groups hit by natural disasters and epidemics.



Apart from the programme, the committee continued stepping up the enforcement of other valid ethnic policies such as disseminating knowledge of ethnic affairs to officials, civil servants and public employees for the 2018-2025 period; policy for prestigious persons and a scheme to reduce child and consanguineous marriages in ethnic minority areas for the 2015 – 2025 period.



In order to fulfil goals of 2023, the committee directed following the Party, National Assembly and Government’s directives, resolutions and conclusions as well as the Prime Minister’s directions related to ethnic affairs; continuing with the National Target Programme and build ethnic projects and policies within the 2023 working agenda of the Politburo, the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, NA, Government and PM, among others./.