Ethnic affairs – strategic, long-term, urgent task: top legislator
Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan presents gifts to delegates to the second national congress of ethnic minority groups. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Party and State have consistently considered ethnic affairs a strategic, long-term and urgent task, Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said on December 3.
It is the task of the entire Party, people, army and political system, the top legislator affirmed at a Hanoi meeting with delegates to the second national congress of ethnic minority groups.
Ethnic groups should stay equal and united, respect and support each other in development, she stressed, adding that the State has adopted comprehensive development policies and facilitated the development of ethnic minorities.
Therefore, Ngan said, over the past time, resources have been allocated to ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas in order to spur their socio-economic development.
As a result, the poverty rate in these areas dropped 2-3 percent annually. Between 2015 and 2019, 22 districts, 125 communes, and 1,298 hamlets moved out of special difficulties, according to the leader.
Marked achievements have also been recorded in education-training, and job generation for ethnic minority people, she said, noting due attention has been paid to health care, the conservation of traditional culture, and Party building among the groups.
The great national unity has been consolidated and enhanced, and the groups’ trust in the Party and State has improved significantly, the chief legislator continued.
She called for more joint efforts in protecting national sovereignty and border security as well as in building borders of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.
Regarding deforestation, she said the Party and the State will continue instructions for issuance of suitable mechanisms and policies to help ethnic minority groups benefit from forest protection and development.
Apart from socio-economic development and poverty reduction, it is necessary to eliminate backward practices and combine traditional cultural preservation with community-based tourism, she requested./.