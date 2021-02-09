Ethnic cultures, national treasures on display at An Giang Museum
The An Giang Museum in the Mekong Delta province of the same name opened an exhibition on February 9 of the Khmer, Cham, and Hoa ethnic minority cultures and a section preserving five national treasures.
Part of the Brahma statue which is a national treasure displayed at the An Giang Museum (Photo: baoangiang.com.vn)
The exhibition showcases the groups’ traditional crafts of beading and brocade weaving and their weddings, folk art, and culinary delights, among other cultural features.
The five national treasures are the Brahma Giong Xoai statue, dating from the 6th-7th centuries, two sets of Linga and Yoni from the 5th-7th centuries, a Giong Xoai wooden Buddha statue from the 4th-6th centuries, and a Khanh Binh stone Buddha statue from the 6th-7th centuries.
Ho Thi Hong Thi, deputy director of the museum, said the exhibition aims to create a cultural space for the public on the occasion of the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday and attract tourists.
The number of visitors is restricted and COVID-19 prevention and control measures are strictly applied, she said.
Both exhibition spaces are open until February 14./.