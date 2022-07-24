Artisan H’Bach, a Ma ethnic minority woman in Dak Nia commune, Gia Nghia city, has had a great passion for brocade weaving for more than 40 years. Despite her old age, H’Bach still works on weaving looms to ensure the traditional craft does not sink into oblivion.

Her daughter showed an interest in weaving from a very early age, and is now also an artisan.



A brocade weaving group in Dak Nia commune, Gia Nghia city, which was established three years ago, has made significant contributions to preserving the traditional craft and creating jobs for local women. The group now has 12 members making brocade fabric, shirts, bags, and scarves.



Brocade weaving is a traditional craft of ethnic minority groups throughout Dak Nong province. Provincial authorities are doing their best to preserve the craft, while brocade weaving training classes and cooperatives have been set up to help local women create products for visitors from far and wide.

Brocade products from Dak Nong were featured at World Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates last December. Together with stellar gong performances delivered by ethnic minority musicians, the brocade products left an indelible impression on foreign visitors to the Expo.



Brocade is very much attached to the life of ethnic minority people from birth. As brocade is part of the essence of ethnic minority culture, its preservation is significant in promoting the cultural values of the groups while also developing the local socio-economy./.

