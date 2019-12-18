Society VN diplomatic agency in China accelerates citizen protection measures Representatives from the Vietnamese Consulate General in China’s Guangzhou province have come to Hainan province to deploy citizen protection measures for a Vietnamese fisherman rescued at sea by authorities of both countries.

Society Japan provides aid to five projects in Vietnam Japan will provide 432,239 USD in non-refundable aid to five projects in Vietnam under aid contracts signed at the Japanese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on December 16.

Society Announcement: National External Information Service Awards 2019 Pursuant to regulations on the National External Information Service Awards 2019, hereinafter referred to as the “Awards”, the Council for National External Information Service Awards in 2019 calls for submissions from media and publishing agencies, Vietnamese and foreigners.

Society Vietnam Youth for Peace and Development project launched The Vietnam Youth for Peace and Development project, funded by the US embassy in Vietnam, was officially launched during a ceremony in Hanoi on December 16, with 52 outstanding youths taking part.