No need to come across the country , just about 40 km from Hanoi’s centre, the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism is an ideal destination for those who are hungry for getting an insight into the real life of ethnic groups.

Then singing melodies echoing in a stilt house of Tay ethnic people.

Despite living far from their home, Tay ethnic community still maintains their customs in daily life. For visitors who are interested in traditional culture, this is an extremely unique experience.

Rong communal houses, gongs which belong to the Central Highlands region appear in the space of the village, luring culture-lovers from all walks of life.

Opened to the public since September, 2010, the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism has become a popular destination for visitors both at home and abroad.-VNA