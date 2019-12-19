Despite her age, Hung Thi Trang, a Pa Then woman in Hong Quang commune, Tuyen Quang province, is dedicated to preserving the traditional brocade weaving craft of her ethnic group. She runs a brocade weaving class for 20 local women.

Pa Then’s traditional costumes are distinguished by gender, not by social strata. The red-dominant clothes often feature embroidered patterns of plants and animals that are familiar to local people, such as buffalo horns and pine trees.

Lam Binh district People’s Committee has been working with local elders to organise brocade weaving classes, and upholding the craft also opens an opportunity to develop community tourism in the locality./.

VNA