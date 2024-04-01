Videos Efforts made to send Van Phuc silk to international markets Van Phuc Silk Village in Hanoi is renowned for its sophisticated traditional handicrafts, drawing numerous domestic and international tourists. Despite its popularity, however, its potential remains relatively untapped in foreign markets. The city authorities is trying to address the concerns.

Society Vietnamese language class opens in RoK The Vietnamese association in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on March 31 opened a Vietnamese language class for children of multi-cultural families.