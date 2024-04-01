E-tickets introduced to Hanoi bus service
In a significant move to enhancing passenger convenience and safety, the Hanoi Public Transportation Centre (HPTC) joins hands with its partners to launch an e-ticket system for the capital city’s bus service.
According to HPTC Director Thai Ho Phuong, the e-transportation cards help save cost and time for passengers as they do not have to queue up to have their commuter passes extended.
The new passes are linked with passengers’ identity cards, and contain pass code, information of pass holder and expiration date.
E-tickets and cashless bus ticket payment have been applied on 14 routes so far, and they will be piloted on 10 others in the coming time.
The bus network in Hanoi now has 154 routes, with more than 2,200 vehicles./.