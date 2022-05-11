EU adopts equivalence decisions for COVID-19 certificates issued by Vietnam
Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)Brussels (VNA) - The European Commission (EC) has recognised the digital COVID-19 certificates of Vietnam, Indonesia and Seychelles as equivalent to the EU COVID Certificates issued by authorities in the EU countries.
These three countries will therefore be connected to the EU system and the EU will accept their COVID-19 certificates under the same conditions as its own Digital COVID Certificate. This means that passengers from the three countries will be permitted to enter the bloc under the same rules as those who hold EU Digital COVID-19 certificates.
At the same time, all the three countries have decided to accept the EU Digital COVID-19 certificates.
With the accession of Vietnam, Indonesia and Seychelles, the number of countries and territories connected to the EU system has increased to 67, said European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders.
He also expressed his delight that the pandemic situation is improving and the certificate remains a useful tool for many destinations, for example, in case of testing requirements.
According to the announcement published by the EC, the decision will take effect starting from May 11./.