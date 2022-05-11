World SEA Games 31: Cambodia pins high hope on wrestling Cambodia has set the goal of winning at least two gold medals in wrestling at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) that will take place in Vietnam from May 12 to 23.

World SEA Games 31: Indonesian sports delegation targets top four The Indonesian sports delegation to the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) is targeting to rank in the top four at the biggest regional sport event that will take place in Vietnam from May 12 to 23.

World Border opening boost tourism among Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam After Thailand’s government allowed the re-opening of the border with Cambodia from May 1, a number of associations and private companies in the tourism sector in Cambodia, Thailand as well as Vietnam have cooperated to plan to boost the flow of tourists again.