Health Fifteen more volunteers injected with COVIVAC candidate vaccine Fifteen more volunteers have been inoculated with Vietnam’s second homegrown candidate vaccine COVIVAC on March 23 as part of its ongoing human trials.

Health Vietnam hailed by WHO for End TB efforts The World Health Organisation (WHO) Vietnam has praised the country for its significant progress in fighting tuberculosis (TB) over the previous year in a letter sent to Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on the occasion of the World TB Day (March 24).