The flags of ASEAN and the EU (Photo: carnegieeurope.eu)



Jakarta (VNA) - The EU Ambassador to ASEAN Igor Driesmans on August 13 announced three new development cooperation projects with ASEAN worth a total amount of 13 million EUR (over 15 million USD).

The announcement of the new projects was made during the virtual opening of the third ASEAN-EU Cooperation and Scholarships Day.

Specifically, 5 million EUR will be provided for a project supporting smart and sustainable urbanisation, another 5 million UER for a scheme on sustainable forest management, and three million EUR for the ASEAN Supreme Audit Institutions.

The EU Ambassador stressed that the announcement of the three projects demonstrates the strong commitment of the EU and ASEAN to enhancing their partnership and cooperation despite the COVID-19 pandemic and global economic uncertainty.

The EU is ASEAN’s most significant partner in development cooperation, supporting the region with 250 million EUR for regional integration programmes between 2014-2020, in addition to 2 billion EUR in bilateral support to ASEAN member states./.