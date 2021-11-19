Illustrative image (Photo: aseanbriefing.com)

Brussels (VNA) – The European Union (EU) on November 18 launched a Green Team Europe Initiative in partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



The initiative was launched by Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen during the 3rd ASEAN-EU Dialogue on Sustainable Development.



The initiative, backed by a 30-million EUR grant from the EU budget, is hoped to strengthen the EU-ASEAN partnership in areas including climate action, environmental and biodiversity protection, clean energy transition, disaster resilience, prevention of illegal logging, wildlife trafficking and air pollution.



This initiative provides the framework for coordinated green action between participating Team Europe partners (Austria, Denmark, France, Germany and Romania, as well as the European Investment Bank) and ASEAN member nations, seeking synergies between their respective political frameworks, especially the European Green Deal and the ASEAN Community Vision 2025.



The Initiative will be implemented both at national and regional levels in the ASEAN region./.