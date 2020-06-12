World Indonesia: thousands of people flee homes due to flash floods Thousands of people in Indonesia's province of Gorontalo were forced to go out of their homes after floodwaters, reportedly reaching a height of nearly 1.5 meters, have been submerging residential areas.

World Philippines: Remittances may shrink 5 percent this year Governor of the Philippine central bank (BSP) Benjamin Diokno has said overseas remittances to the country could shrink 5 percent this year because of COVID-19.

World Thailand’s baht surges due to foreign inflows Thailand’s baht has surged past 31 per US dollar on the back of month-to-date net foreign inflows moving into local equities and bonds, a motion contrary to Thailand's economic outlook.