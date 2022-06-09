Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Hung Dung (R) meets with Ambassador Pier Giorgio Aliberti, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) - Ambassador Pier Giorgio Aliberti, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Vietnam, on June 9 had a working session with representatives of the People's Committee of Binh Duong to discuss investment opportunities in the southern province, especially in hi-technology and green industry development and environmental protection.



Ambassador Aliberti expressed his impression of Binh Duong’s dynamic development over the years, and said he hopes that through the session, the EU Delegation will understand more about the province’s needs as well as step up cooperation programmes and increase priorities in areas that can attract investors to Binh Duong, such as energy, renewable energy and green economic development.



There is huge potential and opportunities for the EU and Binh Duong to strengthen cooperation in the coming time, he noted.



Aliberti promised to continue to be a bridge promoting cooperation between the EU and Vietnam in general and Binh Duong in particular through specific and practical projects.



For his part, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Hung Dung briefed participants on local potential and advantages for economic development.



Binh Duong has so far attracted 4,049 FDI projects with total registered capital of 39.5 billion USD from 65 countries and territories, including 403 projects worth over 6.7 billion USD from 24 European countries and territories.



Dung expressed his hope that Ambassador Aliberti will help further strengthen the Vietnam - EU cooperation in general and between EU and Binh Duong in particular.



Dung said local authorities are prioritising to call for investments in projects involving technology transfer, green industrial production, environmental protection, and science - technology./.