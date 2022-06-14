This is a good news for Vietnamese noodle producers and exporters, who are trying to meet quality and safety requirements from foreign markets.

The ministry, however, noted that the EU continues to maintain the requirement to supplement food safety certificates on shipments of instant noodles originating from Vietnam that contain spices and a number of others ingredients and additives.

The EU also continues to maintain dragon fruit on the list of products with additional requirements for the use of food safety certificates. Spice groups, meanwhile, are still subject to inspections at EU borders, with a frequency of 50 percent./.

VNA