EU, Germany, France jointly fund rural infrastructure in Cambodia
The European Union, Germany and France has announced a credit agreement worth 95.8 million euros (116 million USD) to Cambodia to support the Rural Infrastructure Development for Cambodia (RID4CAM) project, according to a joint press statement released on December 23.
A woman in a small village in Takeo province. Many in a similar situation will benefit from improved road infrastructure. (Photo: https://www.khmertimeskh.com/)
In Cambodia, where 70 percent of the population lives in rural areas, the project aims to finance both the improvement of rural road network in the country's central plain provinces and the construction of complementary infrastructure in drinking water and sanitation, agriculture, health and education sectors, the statement said.
RID4CAM is co-financed by the EU, the French government through the French Development Agency (AFD), and the German government via the German development bank KfW, it said.
EU Ambassador to Cambodia Carmen Moreno believed that the project will impact positively the life of tens of thousands of rural Cambodian families.
German Ambassador to Cambodia Christian Berger said recent floods have shown how important it is to make roads resilient for extreme weather events.
Meanwhile, French Ambassador to Cambodia Eva Nguyen Binh said there is no doubt that rural people in the central plain of Cambodia will benefit from the project./.