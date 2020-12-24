World Thailand revises down growth outlook for 2021 The Bank of Thailand (BoT) has reduced the country's GDP growth outlook for next year from 3.6 percent to 3.2 percent, mainly due to an anticipated delay in tourism recovery.

World Singapore confirms first case of new coronavirus strain Singapore confirmed its first case infected with a new variant of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 termed VUI 202012/01 on December 23, said the country’s Ministry of Health in a press release.

World Thailand rice exports likely to fall 12 percent in 2020 Thailand’s rice export volume is estimated to reach 5.7 million tonnes in 2020 with revenue of about 3.8 billion USD, down 12 percent year on year, according to Thai Rice Exporters Association (TREA) Honorary President Chookiat Ophaswongse.

World Singapore’s deflation eases in November Singapore’s deflation eased in November, with both core and headline inflation at -0.1 percent year-on-year, compared to -0.2 percent in October, according to the Department of Statistics (Singstat) consumer price index (CPI) figures on December 23.