Business Construction of large-scale projects kicks off in Thai Binh A ceremony took place at the Lien Ha Thai industrial park in the northern province of Thai Binh’s Thai Thuy district on February 18 to begin the construction of three large-scale projects worth 240 million USD in total.

Business Tourism set to become Ninh Thuan’s economic spearhead The south central province of Ninh Thuan expects to welcome 3.5 million tourists by 2025, including 455,000 foreign arrivals, according to the provincial tourism development plan announced on February 17.

Business Hanoi moves to attract more investment in IPs, EPZs Industrial parks (IPs) in Hanoi had attracted 303 foreign direct investment projects worth nearly 6.1 billion USSD and 399 domestic projects with total registered capital of almost 18 trillion VND (788 million USD) by the beginning of December last year.

Business Vietnam reopens air routes with 19 countries, territories so far Vietnam had reopened air routes with 19 countries and territories as of February 15, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).