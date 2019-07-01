Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh (right) and European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The signing of the free trade agreement and the investment protection agreement between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) is a historical milestone, demonstrating that their close cooperation has been lifted to a new high, European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom said on July 1.



At a meeting with Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh in Hanoi, Malmstrom expressed her hope for more effective collaboration in the time ahead once the deals are put into place.



This will likely bring about many opportunities and benefits to people and businesses of the two sides in not only economy but also other spheres, she stressed.



For her part, Vice President Thinh thanked the EU official for her efforts in promoting the signing of the comprehensive and high-quality agreements.



Over the past time, Vietnam has worked hard to push ahead with international economic integration, Thinh said, noting her hope that the country will receive more support and close coordination from the EU so that the two agreements will soon come into force, bringing opportunities and practical benefits to people and businesses of both side.



The EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) were officially signed in Hanoi on June 30 afternoon, in the witness of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Vietnamese National Assembly and Government leaders, and leaders of the EU.-VNA