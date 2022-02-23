Politics Vietnamese President’s visit to Singapore highly anticipated: expert The State visit to Singapore by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc from February 24 to 26 is a very special and highly anticipated event in the city state, according to Assoc. Prof. Vu Minh Khuong from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

Politics ☕️ Afternoon briefing on February 23 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President’s State visit to Singapore of great significance: Ambassador President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s State visit to Singapore from February 24-26 is of great significance, as it is the first by a head of state to Singapore since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and also the first high-level delegation exchange between the two countries since April 2018 when Phuc visited Singapore as the Prime Minister of Vietnam.