Society Russian version of Vietnamplus e-newspaper makes debut Vietnam News Agency’s e-newspaper Vietnamplus on March 3 officially introduced its Russian version at the news agency’s headquarters in Hanoi.

Society At least one killed as thunderstorms hit northern provinces At least one person was killed and 14 others injured after hail and thunderstorms hit the northern moutainous provinces on March 2 night.

Society Body of missing Vietnamese sailor found in sunken Panamanian ship Nguyen Van Tri, one of the two Vietnamese sailors working onboard a Panama-flagged cargo ship that sank on October 12, 2019 in Tokyo Bay of Japan, was found dead inside the vessel.

Society Vietnam’s coronavirus song praised on American TV show “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”, an American late-night talk and news satire television programme hosted by comedian John Oliver, has praised a Vietnamese song on how to fight the novel coronavirus-caused acute respiratory disease (COVID-19).