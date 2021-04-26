EU welcomes ASEAN’s “five-point consensus” on Myanmar
The European Union (EU) described the “five-point consensus” on Myanmar reached at the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting on April 24 is “an encouraging step” forward in ASEAN’s efforts to resolve the current crisis in Myanmar.
In a statement on April 24, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell called for an immediate cessation of violence and support for the commitments made at the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting to start a constructive dialogue involving all parties, including the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw, to seek a peaceful solution.
According to Borrell, the appointment of an ASEAN envoy to facilitate mediation between the parties is an important commitment that requires that he or she will indeed be able to engage all parties in Myanmar.
ASEAN has committed to providing necessary humanitarian assistance for Myanmar, while the EU stands ready to support the dialogue with all key stakeholders who wish to resolve the situation in good faith.
Earlier on April 24, at the meeting in Indonesia, ASEAN leaders reached consensus on five points on Myanmar situation: ending violence, constructive dialogue among all parties, a special ASEAN envoy to facilitate the dialogue, acceptance of aid, and a visit by the envoy to Myanmar.
Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade issued an announcement on April 25, welcoming the ASEAN leaders’ discussions on the crisis in Myanmar.
It said Australia commends both ASEAN's leadership and the leadership of Brunei Darussalam as ASEAN Chair, under difficult circumstances, to bring regional parties together to discuss the crisis in Myanmar.
Additionally, Australia welcomes the five points of consensus on the situation in Myanmar./.