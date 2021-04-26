World Singapore, Hong Kong resume “air travel bubble” The Singaporean Ministry of Transport (MOT) announced on April 26 that the Singapore – Hong Kong Air Travel Bubble (ATB) will be re-launched on May 26, allowing travellers to move between the two sides without quarantine.

World Laos, Thailand report big rises in new COVID-19 infections The Lao National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on April 25 announced that the country confirmed 76 new locally-infected COVID-19 cases, including 64 cases in Vientiane capital city, lifting the national tally to 323.

World Indonesian, Cambodian newspapers spotlight close bilateral relations with Vietnam Indonesian and Cambodian newspapers have run articles highlighting the significance of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s first trip to Indonesia where he attended the ASEAN Leaders' Meeting.

World Cambodian PM highlights ASEAN’s central role, intra-bloc solidarity Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen emphasised the importance of maintaining ASEAN’s central role and intra-bloc solidarity during his speech at the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting on April 24 at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia.