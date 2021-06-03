Medical staff spraying disinfectant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Phnom Penh, (VNA) - The European Union (EU) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) on June 2 released a joint statement saying that they join hands in supporting preparedness for and response to COVID-19 and future health security threats in Cambodia.



The EU is investing a total of 3.5 million USD in three years through WHO to support the Cambodian governemnt's preparedness and response to COVID-19, and to strengthen the country's health system.



The funding is part of a specific EU-WHO regional health programme to support ASEAN member states, according to the statement.



WHO representative to Cambodia Li Ailan said for more than 10 years, Cambodia has been strengthening its health system, including pandemic preparedness.



EU Ambassador to Cambodia Carmen Moreno said solidarity and collective action are essential to overcome the COVID-19 crisis in Cambodia, in ASEAN and in the rest of the world.



Cambodian Minister Mam Bunheng, for his part, emphasises the partnership between the EU and WHO to support COVID-19 preparedness and response is an indication of solidarity and cooperation for helping the country during the difficult time



He affirmed his ministry will continue to work closely with WHO to strengthen Cambodia's health system.



Cambodia is experiencing the third wave of COVID-19 since February 20. The Southeast Asian nation recorded 750 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national count to 31,460 cases with 230 deaths./.