At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The European Union (EU) appreciates Vietnam's potential and wishes to further strengthen cooperation with the country to build a sustainable agricultural product supply chain, Janusz Wojciechowski, EU Commissioner for Agriculture, has said.



At a working session with Ambassador Nguyen Van Thao, head of the Vietnamese delegation to the EU on July 19, he said that the EU will further encourage businesses to invest in Vietnam, including in the agricultural sector.



The EU Commissioner said it will maintain a dialogue mechanism between businesses and businesses and between businesses and the governments of the two sides to enhance exchanges and connectivity and explore business cooperation opportunities. The EU will also further promote cooperation with Vietnam to adapt to climate change and reduce emissions in agriculture, towards the successful implementation of high-level commitments made at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).



At the session, the official also suggested that Vietnam and the EU need to continue working closely to promote comprehensive agricultural cooperation, especially sustainable agricultural development and collaboration in solving emerging global challenges such as supply chain disruption and food security.



For his part, Ambassador Nguyen Van Thao emphasised that Vietnam considers the EU one of its most important partners and the country is ready to further expand cooperation with the EU in agriculture.



He suggested that the two sides make the most of the advantages brought by the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement to promote trade in agricultural products.



Thao said he wishes that the EU would continue to create more favourable conditions for Vietnamese agricultural products to access its market.



Vietnam is also ready to cooperate with the EU to build a tripartite model of complete agricultural supply chain to cope with the risks of global food security and hopes to receive EU support regarding clean agriculture and experience on building a set of technical standards meeting EU standards, he said./.