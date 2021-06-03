EU-funded project for Southeast Asia’s COVID-19 response launched
An EU-funded project called “Southeast Asia Health Pandemic Response and Preparedness” was officially launched on June 2 by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell and ASEAN Secretary General Dato Lim Jock Hoi.
Beds are prepared at a temporary hospital for COVID-19 treatment in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (Photo: AFP/VNA)
The 20 million EUR project will be implemented by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to enhance regional coordination in COVID-19 response and strengthen the capacity of health systems in South-East Asia, while paying special attention to vulnerable populations.
Team Europe – consisting of the EU, its member states and financial institutions – have so far provided over 800 million EUR to assist ASEAN in its pandemic response. The support is given to health facilities and health workers, provisions of personal protective equipment and sanitizers, as well as technical assistance and institutional support.
Team Europe also contributes to the financing of the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) Facility, a global initiative to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines to everyone including citizens of ASEAN. The initial contribution was doubled on February 19, 2021, making it one of the lead donors to COVAX with over 2.47 billion EUR in funding./.