World Vietnam proposes diversifying assistance for gender equality initiatives of Sahel Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, on June 2 called on the international community to join hands in developing and diversifying assistance to ensure sustainable financial sources for gender equality initiatives and relevant projects of the Sahel.

World Indonesia’s new capital city project postponed again The Indonesian government put on hold the project on developing a new capital city in East Kalimantan and will not allocate budget for the Ministry of Public Works and Housing (PUPR) in 2022.

World Indonesia ends efforts to salvage sunken submarine The Indonesian Navy on June 2 announced to end of its efforts to salvage the KRI Nanggala-402 submarine that sank off the coasts of Bali in April, killing all 53 crewmembers.

World US, Thailand vow to strengthen cooperation Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed his hope that Thailand and the US would continue building stronger friendship and cooperation, during a reception for US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on June 2.